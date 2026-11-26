Hong Kong's gross domestic product growth is set to ease to 3.5 percent in 2027 from 4.5 percent this year, though trade gains from surging artificial intelligence capital expenditure will continue to offer support, UBS said.

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Benefits to the trade center from the AI supply chain are set to persist next year, but they would slightly offset the impact of tight financial conditions, as the Fed is expected to raise interest rates by 25 basis points next month and again in January next year, said Angus Chan Chi-lap, head of Hong Kong strategy at UBS Global Research.

The bank forecasted a 70 percent jump in global AI capital expenditure next year, and the AI sector will remain in a cash-burning phase for the next two to three years, with capital expenditure exceeding operating cash flow, before free cash flow stabilizes or turns positive. It is constructive on AI over the medium to long run, seeing investment opportunities in China's chip and related equipment with "self reliance", he said.

Earnings for MSCI Hong Kong have grown around 16 percent this year, setting a high base, while the figure would be three to five percent annually in 2027 and 2028, he added.

Meanwhile, the banking sector is set to benefit from AI efficiency gains and cost savings, which could deliver an additional 5 percent to 10 percent earnings boost over the next five years, he said.

Li Heqing, financial industry analyst for Greater China at UBS Global Research, said the team retains a positive view on Hong Kong banks over the next 12 months, adding that high interest rates and loan expansion funded by customer deposits will support revenue expansion, and asset quality is likely to stay relatively steady with a relatively low credit cost. Banks are poised to deliver higher shareholder returns, backed by steady profit growth and ample capital.

Frank Feng