The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong took disciplinary action on Thursday against China Evergrande (In Liquidation), Evergrande Property Services (6666) and seven directors.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Between December 2020 and August 2021, Evergrande Property Services pledged 13.4 billion yuan (HK$15.76 billion) in time deposits to back third-party loans routed to China Evergrande, including 10 billion yuan used to redeem a parent bond early.

The pledges used about 3.12 billion yuan, or 54 percent, of the property unit's initial public offering proceeds in breach of its prospectus, while its 2021 interim report misstated unused funds. The deals bypassed the unit's full board and broke listing rules on disclosures and independent shareholder approval.

Directors' failures and penalties

Former China Evergrande chief financial officer Pan Darong orchestrated the third-party transfers to bypass connected transaction rules, the exchange said. Chairman Hui Ka-yan had told executives to free up the unit's cash and approved documents without review, while former chief executive Xia Haijun approved a 2 billion yuan deposit that was later pledged. All three were ruled unsuitable to serve as directors or senior executives of China Evergrande and its subsidiaries.

Four former Evergrande Property Services executive directors, namely Zhao Changlong, An Lihong, Zhen Litao and Hu Liang, rubber-stamped documents despite clear red flags and put the parent's interests first, the exchange said. Zhao, An and Zhen received director unsuitability statements covering the property unit and its subsidiaries, while Hu received a prejudice to investors' interests statement.

Evergrande's debt crisis timeline

Evergrande Property Services listed in Hong Kong in December 2020, weeks before the deposit pledges began. China Evergrande fell into a debt crisis in 2021, and the 13.4 billion yuan pledge scandal surfaced in March 2022 after banks seized the deposits. The Hong Kong High Court ordered China Evergrande into liquidation in January 2024, and its shares were later delisted.