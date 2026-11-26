Alibaba (9988) founder Jack Ma made a surprise visit to the offices of its chip unit, T-Head Semiconductor, posing for photos with staff as the subsidiary prepares for the Hong Kong initial public offering, according to social media posts on Thursday.

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Photos of the visit showed Ma, wearing a gray sweater, smiling and greeting T-Head employees while posing with the team.

Alibaba previously announced it submitted a confidential listing application to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on September 11 to spin off T-Head, a full-stack data center chip supplier, for a separate H-share listing. It is understood that the unit aims to raise about US$2 billion to US$3 billion (HK$15.6 billion to HK$23.4 billion).

Founded on September 19, 2018, T-Head was named by Ma. Its Chinese name, "Ping Tou Ge," refers to the honey badger, a creature found in tropical rainforests and open grasslands that is widely regarded as "the world's most fearless animal."

Alibaba is known for naming its products and subsidiaries after animals, prompting Chinese netizens to dub the company's ecosystem the "Alibaba Zoo."