Nearly 70 percent of Hong Kong workers feel positive about the impact of artificial intelligence at work, while 40 percent say the technology has increased their value to employers, a PricewaterhouseCoopers survey showed on Thursday.

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Some 70 percent of Hong Kong respondents used AI weekly at work over the past 12 months, surpassing the 64 percent global average and rising 9 percentage points from 61 percent in 2025. Daily use of generative AI tools also increased to 27 percent from 22 percent a year earlier.

The PwC Hong Kong Workforce Hopes and Fears Survey 2026, which polled 1,045 employees in the city as part of a global study of 49,364 workers across 48 major economies and 29 sectors, found 65 percent of local respondents reported better work quality and 56 percent saw higher creativity from AI. Another 38 percent said AI helped them handle routine tasks more effectively, though perceived gains in job security, pay and overall efficiency remained limited.

"To unlock AI's full potential, organizations should invest in closing skill gaps and embed AI strategically within workflows," said PwC Hong Kong workforce lead partner Michael Cheng.

Job security fears run higher

More than half of Hong Kong respondents, or 52 percent, experienced greater workplace change over the past year, yet only about 35 percent felt optimistic about what those changes mean for their organizations.

Job stability concerns are also sharper in Hong Kong, where 32 percent lack confidence in their job security over the next 12 months, compared with 15 percent globally and 16 percent in Asia Pacific.

Some 33 percent feel easily replaceable, above the 24 percent global and 25 percent regional averages, while only 42 percent believe the skills needed for their roles are hard to develop or acquire, versus 56 percent globally and 58 percent in Asia Pacific.

Pay remains top priority

Pay and benefits ranked among the top three job priorities for 69 percent of Hong Kong workers, followed by job security at 48 percent and manageable workload and work-life balance at 41 percent.

Still, 63 percent said they were satisfied with their jobs, and only 11 percent were very or extremely likely to switch employers in the next 12 months.

"Clear communication about workforce changes and what they mean for different roles, together with targeted skills development and clear development pathways, can help employees build future-ready capabilities," said PwC Hong Kong consulting financial services leader Albert Lo.