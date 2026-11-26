The Bank of England said on Thursday it would cut capital requirements for the largest domestically-focused banks, after a review it ​had undertaken found that UK-focused lenders were being disproportionately impacted by capital rules.

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The ‌changes, supported by the BoE's Financial Policy Committee, would see a 60 basis point reduction in capital requirements for the largest UK-focused lenders, while major UK banks in aggregate would see a 30 basis ​point reduction.

The proposals follow concerns raised by lenders that the ways in which different ​requirements overlap had led to multiple counting of the same risk, and ⁠that banks had more capital against these risks than historical losses would justify.

The FPC said ​the planned cut in requirements concluded its review of the capital framework, which has also ​seen reforms proposed that would enhance the usability of capital buffers and cut leverage ratio requirements by 0.2 percent. The leverage ratio requires lenders to hold a minimum ratio of capital against total assets.

The FPC said ​the overall impact on its work would see capital requirements reduced by 50 basis points, ​equivalent to an additional £175 billion in lending capacity across major banks.

PILLAR 2A

Under proposed reforms announced on Thursday, ‌the ⁠BoE's Prudential Regulation Authority will consult on changes to the Pillar 2A buffer, which catches the risk that is not fully incorporated in risk weights.

Risk weights assume banks have well diversified portfolios. Less diversified portfolios are presumed to be more risky, so firms with less diversified ​portfolios are asked to ​hold more capital.

The FPC ⁠said such capital requirements tended to be higher for more UK-focused lenders compared to those that were internationally active, but added that ​recent stress tests had not suggested banks with a greater proportion of ​domestic lending ⁠were more exposed to cyclical risks.

In response, the PRA will consult on changes to Pillar 2A requirements for geographic concentration risk, as well as a further consultation on a reduction in Pillar 2A ⁠requirements.

The ​PRA said the changes were supported by the resilience ​provided by maintaining the Countercylical Capital Buffer, a releasable buffer that enables banks to absorb shocks without an unwarranted ​restriction in credit, at 2 percent.

Reuters