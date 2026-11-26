Hong Kong stocks ended seven consecutive trading days of decline on Thursday despite the US's new tariff threat, supported by tech heavyweights, banks and oil majors.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index rose 260 points, or 1.19 percent, to 22,226 points, with a full-day turnover of HK$212.4 billion.

The Hang Seng Tech Index increased 1.16 percent to 3,417 points.

Tech heavyweights Alibaba (9988) and Tencent (0700) advanced 1.6 percent and 1 percent.

Gains from several banks lifted the market. China Construction Bank (0939) and Bank of China (3988) rose 2.2 percent and 1.9 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (1398) rallied 2.4 percent.

Oil Majors also saw growth, with CNOOC (0883) and PetroChina (0857) jumping 3.3 percent and 4.4 percent.

Two Chinese artificial intelligence firms, Z.AI (2513) and MiniMax (0100), outpaced the market, surging 8.1 percent and 7.5 percent.

Li Auto (2015) ended with the biggest gain among HSI constituents, up 8 percent, after it reported a narrowed third-quarter loss.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index went up 0.01 percent to 3,476 points, while the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index inched down 0.01 percent to 10,084 points.