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FINANCE

Wealth: HSBC turns RewardCash into ‘life cash’ in flagship banking lifestyle center

FINANCE
1 hour ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Janet Pang.
Janet Pang.

HSBC is positioning RewardCash (RC) as a universal token that can be used across various online and offline scenarios, linking banking with lifestyle in its new five-storey Causeway Bay Flagship Branch and Premier Centre, officially opened on Sunday.

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"We want to turn RewardCash into a 'life cash' that connects every aspect of banking and life," said Janet Pang, HSBC Hong Kong's managing director and head of retail business, retail banking and wealth.

Pang also noted that customers will soon be able to use HSBC RedCoin to purchase the HSBC Hong Kong dollar Money Market Fund.

Consolidating two existing Causeway Bay locations, the new flagship operates alongside the Premier Elite Wealth Centre at Hysan Place, combining full-service retail banking and wealth services with education, health, culture and lifestyle offerings.

Causeway Bay Flagship Draws 50 percent More Footfall

Spanning more than 32,000 square feet, the store marks a significant milestone in the bank's omni-channel strategy and represents its fifth new outlet in the past 14 months. It features 16 service counters, 46 meeting rooms and booths, and a 24-hour Express Banking area with 19 self-service machines.

HSBC's Causeway Bay Flagship Branch and Premier Centre at Capitol Centre, 5–19 Jardine’s Bazaar.
HSBC's Causeway Bay Flagship Branch and Premier Centre at Capitol Centre, 5–19 Jardine’s Bazaar.

"Branches remain a lynchpin of our omni-channel strategy. Customers want digital convenience for everyday banking, but face-to-face advice when the decision matters – and that is why we keep investing in our Hong Kong network," said Pang.

Since its soft opening on October 20, the flagship has recorded a daily average footfall around 50 per cent higher than the combined traffic of the two previous branches it replaced, located at Causeway Bay Plaza II and The Park Lane Hong Kong.

Pang noted that the bank had reported strong customer acquisition momentum, which is expected to continue. In the third quarter of 2026 alone, HSBC added 227,000 new retail banking personal customers and HK$521 billion in wealth balances, bringing the total to about 780,000 new customers in the first three quarters of the year.

Beyond Banking, Bringing RewardCash to Life

HSBC's first Reward+ Gallery features selected HSBC-branded merchandise and lifestyle products that customers can redeem using RewardCash via the Reward+ app, including offerings at the branch partnered coffee and tea shop, and Pang said HSBC will add more partnerships in the future.

Reward+ Gallery showcases selected HSBC-branded merchandise and lifestyle products, redeemable with RewardCash through the Reward+ app. HSBC
Reward+ Gallery showcases selected HSBC-branded merchandise and lifestyle products, redeemable with RewardCash through the Reward+ app. HSBC
Customers can redeem beverages at the branch’s cafés with RewardCash through the Reward+ app. HSBC
Customers can redeem beverages at the branch’s cafés with RewardCash through the Reward+ app. HSBC
Customers can earn RewardCash from in-house games and activities across the different floors of the store.
Customers can earn RewardCash from in-house games and activities across the different floors of the store.

Customers can earn RC not only through credit cards but also through time deposits, investment products, account opening, mobile banking activities and in-house games across the different floors of the store, where $1 RC equals HK$1 in value. 

Pang added that the store will host an open day for HSBC RedCoin and PayMe in November or December. RedCoin adoption has surpassed 50,000 users, she said, the figure HSBC group chief executive Georges Elhedery announced last week at Hong Kong FinTech Week, and has continued to grow since.

"This flagship reimagines the role of a branch. Across five floors, customers can manage everyday banking, meet wealth specialists and join health, wellbeing and education sessions, with beyond-banking services open seven days a week," Pang added. "It also brings Reward+ to life... while interactive, immersive digital spaces give the branch a contemporary feel that resonates with younger customers."

Selected partners will provide health and wellness support, alongside one-to-one international education consultations, Pang said. A multi-purpose event space is scheduled to host more than 100 financial, fraud education, community, health and wellbeing programs in its first year, while art installations and curated works presented in collaboration with M+ are displayed throughout the branch.

A dedicated interactive wealth area – the Wealth Imagination Hub – provides market information, financial education content and digital tools to help customers explore investment concepts and their financial goals.

Interactive, immersive digital spaces create a contemporary branch experience that resonates with younger customers.
Interactive, immersive digital spaces create a contemporary branch experience that resonates with younger customers.
The multi-purpose event space is scheduled to host more than 100 financial, community, health and wellbeing programmes in its first year of operation. HSBC
The multi-purpose event space is scheduled to host more than 100 financial, community, health and wellbeing programmes in its first year of operation. HSBC
Selected partners offer health and wellness support to customers, with sessions redeemable with RewardCash. HSBC
Selected partners offer health and wellness support to customers, with sessions redeemable with RewardCash. HSBC

 

HSBCRewardCashRedCoinPayMebeyond bankingretail bankingwealth managementbankinglifestyleReward+ GalleryM+

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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