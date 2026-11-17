The Greater Bay Area (GBA) is well placed to make an increasingly important contribution to cooperation and shared prosperity in Asia Pacific, David Liao Yi-chien, co-chief executive of Asia and Middle East at HSBC (0005), said at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit in Shenzhen on Tuesday.

ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"The APEC meetings being held in Shenzhen not only showcase China's significant achievements in innovation-led development, but also provide a valuable opportunity for the GBA to deepen international cooperation," Liao said at a panel discussion.

GBA can build on the strengths of its core industries, including international finance, advanced manufacturing and innovative technology, as well as Hong Kong's role as a hub connecting the Mainland with international markets, he added.

Asia is the world's fastest-growing region, according to the International Monetary Fund, and is expected to contribute 60 percent of global growth this year. More than half of Asia's trade now takes place within the region, underscoring the shift towards regional supply chains and domestic demand.

As global trade and supply chains continue to evolve, trade, investment and innovation within the region are more important than ever in unlocking new growth opportunities. This trend could add 1.8 percentage points to Asian gross domestic product (GDP) over the next five years, he said.

"APEC is an important platform for promoting liberalization and facilitation of regional trade and investment. It has played a positive role in advancing a range of bilateral and multilateral free-trade agreements," Liao said. "We look forward to APEC continuing to build greater consensus on promoting connectivity and deepening regional economic integration."

As an important part of the 2026 APEC Economic Leaders' Week, the summit, themed "To Prosper and Win the Future Together," is scheduled for two days, which attracts over 2,000 government and business delegates from across the region.

Frank Feng