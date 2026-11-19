The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation has extending its stablecoin service from day-to-day payments into wealth management, allowing customers to subscribe to a money market fund.

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It has also made the Hong Kong dollar-denominated token, HSBC RedCoin, available on the HSBC HK Mobile Banking App.

Eligible customers is now able to activate their stablecoin wallet in the app and use the coin to buy a new tokenzed unit class of the HSBC Global Money Funds – Hong Kong Dollar, with a minimum subscription of HK$100, the bank said.

Launched in 1991, the fund is managed by HSBC Asset Management, and the dividend distributions are separate from HSBC RedCoin, which pays no interest.

The lender said the launch responds to clear customer interest in practical applications for digital assets: an early study found that digital asset trading and tokenized investments were the most widely recognized use case, cited by 57 percent of respondents.

“By bringing HSBC RedCoin together with tokenized investments, we are creating new ways for our wealth customers to access innovative investment opportunities with a lower entry threshold and a more efficient experience,” said Winnie Ng, head of wealth and premier solutions at HSBC Hong Kong.

Jasmine Hung, Hong Kong chief executive of HSBC Asset Management, said the firm looks forward to continuing the collaboration with all stakeholders to support the development of the digital asset investment ecosystem and delivering a more diverse range of solutions to the customers as the market evolves.