logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
menu__toggle-icon
People
ArtCan
Trending
menu__toggle-icon
Social Buzz
Must Read
Hong Kong
menu__toggle-icon
News
Explorer
Politics
Health
Education
Business
menu__toggle-icon
Finance
Property
Innovation
ESG
International
menu__toggle-icon
China
World
Racing
menu__toggle-icon
Hong Kong Racing
World Racing
Analysis
Racecourse Entertainment
Lifestyle
menu__toggle-icon
Arts & Culture
Wellness
Food & Wine
Leisure
Showbiz
menu__toggle-icon
Entertainment
Gossip
Screen & Music
Sport
menu__toggle-icon
Sports Updates
Football
Basketball
Tennis
Opinion
menu__toggle-icon
Editorial
Insights
Games
menu__toggle-icon
Crossword
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
BUSINESS
breadcrumb-arrow
FINANCE

HSBC plans to merge Singapore operations to simplify regional structure

FINANCE
9 hours ago
logo
logo
logo

HSBC (0005) is looking to merge two of its Singapore-based entities in an effort to simplify its footprint there, a senior executive said on Thursday, stressing that the bank doesn't have plans to change the operational status of Hong Kong, including putting other entities under Singapore.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

"All of our Asia-Pacific banking entities remain under the ownership and management of the Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation subsidiary head officed in Hong Kong, and there is no plan to make any changes to this," said Surendra Rosha, the bank's Asia and Middle East co-chief, in a statement to Reuters.

Earlier on Thursday, Bloomberg News, citing people familiar with the matter, reported that the lender was reviewing other options including bringing other regional operations under the Singapore subsidiary.

The combining of HSBC's Singapore entities will "make it simpler to serve our customers, covering them across the continuum, from personal banking to corporate and institutional, from one single platform," Hong Kong-based Rosha said.

Singapore, despite generating just US$774 million (HK$6.04 billion), or 4 percent, of group profit in the first half of this year, has long been a premier banking and wealth hub, with its political stability and HSBC's recent push to build up operations there.

In July, HSBC said it would hire 100 wealth managers and another 100 artificial intelligence specialists in Singapore.

In Hong Kong in February, the London-based bank engaged in a US$13.6 billion take-private acquisition of its affiliate, Hang Seng Bank.

Hong Kong remains HSBC's primary profit driver, generating US$7.8 billion in first-half pretax profits, or roughly 40 percent of the group's total, while also acting as an organisational platform with subsidiaries spanning Asian markets.

Any change in parent-subsidiary structure would chip away at the role of Hong Kong, which is the biggest gateway to China and its onshore and offshore capital markets.

Amid a global overhaul to restructure HSBC into four divisions with Hong Kong as a standalone unit, CEO Georges Elhedery has repeatedly voiced confidence in the offshore market as a rising cross-border wealth hub driven by Chinese capital flows.

For the first half of the year, HSBC's mainland China business recorded US$1.8 billion in profit while India generated US$965 million in profit during the same period.

Reuters and staff reporter

HSBCSingaporeHong KongChina

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
A drone view shows the Eli Lilly logo on one of the company’s offices in San Diego, California, U.S., November 21, 2025. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Eli Lilly becomes first drugmaker to have a GLP-1 weight loss pill approved in China
CHINA
1 hour ago
Hang Seng falls 1.26% as tech stocks slide, Link REIT leads gains on interim results
FINANCE
3 hours ago
A Citibank signage is seen at branch on Broadway on July 13, 2026 in New York City. Citigroup is set to release second quarterly earnings on July 14. AFP
Citi turns to China Inc.'s global expansion, yuan to grow cross-border business
FINANCE
3 hours ago
The NVIDIA logo on the exterior of NVIDIA's Shanghai office building in Shanghai, China, November 10, 2026. REUTERS
Chinese AI firms rush to secure Nvidia chip capacity as spy scandal stirs fear of US curbs
FINANCE
5 hours ago
A view shows Air Astana planes parked at Almaty International Airport, in Almaty, Kazakhstan March 28, 2023. REUTERS/Pavel Mikheyev/File Photo
Kazakhstan's Air Astana plans further China expansion after Middle East crisis-driven shift
CHINA
6 hours ago
Hang Seng falls 223 points by midday, Alibaba dips nearly 5 percent
FINANCE
7 hours ago
US Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) speaks during a press conference in Washington, D.C., US, September 23, 2026. REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein/File Photo
Senior US Democratic senators urge administration to preserve Nvidia export records amid China security concerns
WORLD
7 hours ago
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi speaks during the press conference after the 11th Lancang-Mekong Cooperation Foreign Ministers Meeting in Beijing, China, November 4, 2026. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov/Pool
US says China agreed importance of leader-level talks to advance denuclearization
CHINA
9 hours ago
Hang Seng opens lower as tech giant slips, Nvidia-linked inverse product surges 14%
FINANCE
9 hours ago
A Volkswagen car parks in front of the Volkswagen headquarters on the day of the supervisory board meeting, in Wolfsburg, Germany, July 9, 2026. REUTERS
Volkswagen's China EV venture has no new models planned for next two years, sources say
FINANCE
21 hours ago
This screengrab from video footage by CTI obtained via AFPTV on November 9, 2026 shows Alice Huang (2nd R in pink), a Chinese executive linked to the data centre company called Megaspeed, attending a dinner hosted by Nvidia's chief executive and co-founder Jensen Huang (2nd L in black back facing camera) at a restaurant in Taipei on May 22, 2025, during Computex, the island's top tech expo. AFP
Old high school records suggest Alice Huang is 49, early Shanghai photos surface
FINANCE
11-11-2026 11:32 HKT
(File photo)
Hong Kong rejects 455 domestic helper visa applications over suspected job-hopping
NEWS
23 hours ago
File Photo/Reuters
Reports say Jensen Huang's wife and reported mistress were both in Taiwan during two visits
WORLD
11-11-2026 06:54 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.