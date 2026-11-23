HSBC Asset Management said it is selectively constructive on China and Hong Kong equities for 2027, favoring attractively valued growth names and firms with steady cash returns and eyeing artificial intelligence localization, advanced manufacturing and biotech as key structural plays.

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Caroline Yu Maurer, head of China Equities at HSBC Asset Management, said that "National Team" buying would provide support for China's market, while renewed Southbound inflows and more stable US Treasury yields would strengthen Hong Kong's liquidity backdrop.

The opportunity is to capture differentiated earnings growth and sustainable shareholder returns, rather than position for a broad market rerating, she added.

As market concerns over AI investment returns are mounting with massive AI capex becoming harder for debt and equity markets to fund, the sector's near-term profit volatility has stoked market swings with funds visibly rotating out of tech, although AI remains a long-term structural opportunity, according to the asset manager.

"A world of macro tipping points requires investors to rethink portfolio resilience." said Michael Cross, Asia chief investment officer at HSBC Asset Management. "We favor value equities in the UK, Europe and India to reduce tech concentration risk."

Meanwhile, traditional havens look less dependable, he said, adding that a recent stronger US dollar and rising US rate expectations—with one Fed rate hike expected in December and another in the first quarter of next year—will cap gold's near-term upside.

Frank Feng