RedotPay expands Hong Kong presence as OASES strategic enterprise partner

Stablecoin-based payments fintech firm RedotPay said it has expanded its hiring and infrastructure presence in Hong Kong, deepening its investment in the city as a strategic enterprise cohort of the Office for Attracting Strategic Enterprises program.

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RedotPay has added more than 125 employees in Hong Kong since 2025, recently expanding its office in Central and establishing a research and development (R&D) center in Hong Kong-Shenzhen Innovation and Technology Park with the support of OASES, it said.

The company noted that it has worked alongside OASES to strengthen Hong Kong's stablecoin payments industry and entrepreneurial landscape, directing significant investment toward local infrastructure and talent.

During the OASES strategic enterprises exhibiting at Hong Kong FinTech Week, RedotPay also engaged with public and private sector stakeholders and showcased its future investment plans in Hong Kong.

From left, Herbert So, OASES Manager, Michael Gao, Bryan Peng, and Frenda Cheung, OASES Chief Manager. RedotPay.

Strengthening digital asset ecosystem in HK

"Hong Kong has become one of the world’s foremost centers of financial innovation, and we are committed to working with OASES to strengthen its position as a leading hub for the stablecoin payments industry," said Michael Gao, co-founder and chief executive of RedotPay.

"Going forward, we plan to invest further in talent and infrastructure here in Hong Kong to better serve our users around the world," Mao added.

RedotPay's investment in Hong Kong's R&D and talent strengthens the digital asset ecosystem in the city, and shows how Hong Kong can serve as a launchpad for companies with global ambitions, said Bryan Peng, Executive Director of OASES.

