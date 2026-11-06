HSBC to issue US$1.5 billion of contingent convertible bonds

HSBC (0005), Europe's largest bank, said on Friday it plans to issue US$1.5 billion (HK$11.7 billion) of perpetual subordinated contingent convertible securities to strengthen its capital base and for general corporate purposes.

The securities carry a 7.625 percent coupon and will be issued on November 13, the company said.

The securities would convert automatically into shares if the bank's common equity Tier 1 ratio, a key measure of a bank's financial strength, falls below 7.0 percent.

The bank expects to list the securities on Euronext Dublin's Global Exchange Market within 30 days of issuance.

It said the issue falls under a shareholder-approved mandate, so no further shareholder vote is needed.

HSBC said the coupon is fixed until May 13, 2032, after which it would reset every five years at the five-year US Treasury yield plus 3.004 percent.