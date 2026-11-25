Fast-fashion platform Shein (0625) saw an adjusted net income of US$790 million (HK$ 6.19 billion) for the three months ended September 30, a year-on-year increase of 26.8 percent.

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Net income attributable to shareholders was US$4.65 billion, jumping 6.55 times from last year.

Net revenue dropped 5.9 percent to US$10.27 billion within the period, mainly due to the impact of trade policy adjustments in the European market. The company raised prices to cover the increased costs, and demand subsequently softened.

Net revenues from Europe decreased by 27.6 percent to US$2.97 billion for the third quarter of 2026, primarily due to a decline in sales volume as the Chinese fast-fashion giant raised prices and lowered online advertising spending in connection with the removal of the EUR 150 customs duty exemption for low-value consignments.

As the cost of cross-border fulfilment rises, the company is responding with FFDI (“Flash Forward Deployed Inventory”), covering more than 40 percent of deliveries to European customers. The coverage is expected to reach 50 percent by the end of the year.