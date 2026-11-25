Chinese carmaker Li Auto (2015) saw a net loss of 624.4 million yuan (HK$ 734.43 billion) for the three months ended September 30, further dropping 50.4 percent from a net loss of 309.7 million yuan from the same period last year.

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Total revenue for the period recorded 27.36 billion yuan, up 5.4 percent from last year.

Vehicle sales were 27.1 billion yuan in the third quarter, representing a increase of 4.7 percent from the same period last year.

The company delivered 99,964 vehicles in the third quarter, a rise of 7.2 percent.