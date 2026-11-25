Major banks in Asia, including Citigroup, Standard Chartered (2888), DBS, OCBC and UOB, have begun broad reviews of data center clients in Southeast Asia as the United States tightens chip export controls, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The lenders are asking data center firms in Singapore, Malaysia and elsewhere in the region for more operational details, including who uses their chips, as Washington moves to curb Chinese companies' access to advanced US semiconductors, the report said. Banks are also pressing clients to prove they comply with stricter US Commerce Department export rules.

Emerging cloud providers known as "neoclouds," which buy large volumes of chips and rent out computing power, are a primary focus of the checks, according to the report. Private equity funds, key financiers behind Asia's rapid data center growth, have also received inquiries from banks.

Banks brief Singapore regulator

Standard Chartered and other lenders operating in Singapore are updating the Monetary Authority of Singapore on the progress of their reviews, the report added.

In a statement, MAS said it expects financial institutions to remain vigilant and assess risks arising from their business activities and exposures.

Lenders cite limited exposure

Pauline Ho, group chief credit officer for wholesale banking at OCBC, said in a statement cited by Bloomberg that the bank has contacted clients to understand the impact of the new rules. Based on discussions so far, OCBC does not expect major issues at this stage because most of its data center exposure involves major US cloud providers, or hyperscalers, and it will keep monitoring developments closely, she added.

DBS said its standard financing terms include assurances of compliance with applicable domestic and international laws, and that any responsible bank works with clients to understand how they ensure compliance. The lender remains committed to supporting data center clients and will continue financing deals while meeting regulatory requirements across jurisdictions, it said.

A UOB spokesperson said the bank regularly reviews its lending portfolio and is speaking with clients about the new US rules. Data center loans account for only a low single-digit percentage of total loan books at DBS, OCBC and UOB, according to their latest quarterly figures.