Alibaba (9988) has held talks with banks in recent weeks about potentially raising funds in offshore bond markets next year, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

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The early discussions with investment banks evaluate a possible sale of notes in offshore yuan and US dollars, the report said. Talks remain preliminary and details could change, as borrowers weigh factors including market volatility when setting the timing for any deal, according to the report.

Ahead of any overseas offering, Alibaba has been seeking an issuance quota from the National Development and Reform Commission, Bloomberg reported

Tech firms tap debt for AI

The group would join a growing number of tech firms tapping capital markets to raise trillions of dollars for artificial intelligence infrastructure, testing how far investor demand can go, according to the report.

In October, Tencent (0700) raised nearly US$5.7 billion (HK$44.46 billion) from yuan and dollar bond sales to support its growing AI investments, Bloomberg added.

Surging AI capital spending

Alibaba reported quarterly earnings last week showing faster capital spending to back its AI ambitions, the report said. Third-quarter capital outlays rose 60 percent from a year earlier to about 50.5 billion yuan (HK$59.44 billion), even after the company raised US$10.2 billion in a record Hong Kong share placement in August, according to Bloomberg.

The increase reflects faster computing expansion and hardware buildout for its Qwen AI models and expected AI agent adoption, the report noted.

Alibaba has said it faces higher chip component costs because of US export controls and tight supply chains, the report said. To counter those hardware bottlenecks, the company earlier committed more than US$53 billion over three years to build services and businesses ranging from models to chips, Bloomberg added.