As Phase One MPF Full Portability will be implemented on December 21, the Mandatory Provident Fund trustees began issuing notices to MPF scheme members holding employee contribution accounts this week to provide information relating to the mechanism and details of amendments to the governing rules of individual MPF schemes, Hong Kong's pension fund regulator said on Wednesday.

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Phase One Full Portability will cover employees who entered the job market or started new jobs on or after May 1, 2025, who may transfer MPF derived from employer mandatory contributions during their current employment, in addition to the MPF derived from employee mandatory contributions, to a personal account in an MPF scheme of their choice in entire amount once every calendar year, according to the Mandatory Provident Fund Schemes Authority.

Eligible employees can submit transfer instructions electronically through the eMPFTM mobile application or eMPF Web Portal, the regulator said, adding that they can also choose to complete the "Employee's Transfer from Contribution Account During Employment Form (Form MPF(S)-P(P))”, which is available for download on the eMPF website (www.empf.org.hk), for their MPF transfer requests.

Eligible employees can log in to eMPF, tap 'Manage MPF' on the menu bar and select 'Transfer MPF'. They should then select 'Employee's Transfer from Contribution Account during Employment' to process transfers under Full Portability, as well as other MPF contribution account transfers. MPFA

The MFPA noted that the move aims to enhance scheme members' control over their MPF, while reminding that scheme members should ascertain their eligibility for Phase One Full Portability before considering whether to exercise the relevant transfer right.

Eligible employees should assess their personal circumstances and consider whether a transfer is necessary, and if so, the appropriate timing, it said.

Before making any investment decision, scheme members should compare the fund choices, features and fee levels of various MPF schemes, taking into account factors such as their investment objectives and risk tolerance, it added.

Besides, to help scheme members better understand Phase One Full Portability, MPFA said it will progressively introduce promotional videos, quick guides and promotional pamphlets, with tutorial videos and user guides on MPF transfer arrangements set to be updated on the eMPF website.