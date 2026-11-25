Hong Kong is expected to record the largest annual fundraising amount in five years, with the full-year proceeds set to top over HK$430 billion, up 50 percent over last year, according to the accounting firm EY.

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The expected results would make the city rank second among global initial public offering markets by fundraising, following Nasdaq's US$254.3 billion (HK$1.98 trillion), the firm said.

Hong Kong is set to log nearly 140 new listings this year, representing a year-on-year increase of 22.8 percent, EY noted.

The number of A+H listings is projected to reach 40 in 2026, raising more than HK$280 million, including nine of the year's 10 largest IPOs, according to EY.

There are nearly 610 firms in the pipeline of the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong for listing as of November 20, covering sectors like technology, retail, biotech, and health, it said.

Looking ahead to 2027, Hong Kong's IPO market is expected to raise HK$300 billion and is poised to keep its place among the global top three, said Jacky Lai, EY Hong Kong Capital Market Services Spokesperson.

As the secondary market has been in correction since the second half of this year, and the market needs time to digest the funding pressure from this year's mega listings, the firm expects Hong Kong's new listing market to revive in the second half of next year.