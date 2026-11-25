SK Chairman Chey Tae-won's ex-wife Roh Soh-yeong rejected a proposal for a court-recommended settlement in their divorce asset dispute and urged Chey to withdraw his appeal, according to media outlet Newsis and a statement from his lawyers on Wednesday.

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Chey's lawyers said they deeply regretted that Roh's side had questioned his sincerity and disparaged the proposal, which they said was intended to end the long-running conflict despite what they described as substantial legal grounds to challenge the property division.

They said Chey would participate faithfully in the remaining proceedings while continuing to seek an "amicable resolution."

Roh's lawyers could not immediately be reached for comment. Roh submitted a statement to the Supreme Court opposing Chey's settlement request, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Chey had offered two days earlier to pay the full 944 billion won (HK$5.51 billion) property division award through court mediation.

The divorce settlement has been closely watched in South Korea and by investors because of Chey's control of the SK Group conglomerate.

It has drawn particular attention because an AI boom has sharply increased the value of SK Group's semiconductor assets and, in turn, the value of Chey's holding company stake.

SK Hynix, a major supplier of memory chips used with AI processors, has been among the chief beneficiaries of global demand for AI infrastructure.

Reuters