Mandatory Provident Fund delivered a monthly investment loss of about 5.17 percent as of November 20, or HK$17,108 per scheme member, a pace that would wipe out its year-to-date gains if sustained, according to the pension fund consulting firm MPF Ratings.

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The fund logged a monthly dollar value loss of HK$85 billion within the 20 days, a result that came before Monday's US equity market rebound on the reinstatement of Jensen Huang as chief executive of Nvidia, the firm said.

If the negative return persists in November, it will send the system to a year-to-date loss of 1.86 percent for 2026, with an expected year-to-date investment loss of HK$31.3 billion - or HK$5,618 per member, which could trigger a rare historic outcome for the pension fund, it said.

2021 is currently the only year where after a positive 10-months MPF recorded an annual loss, a year when MPF ended the year down 0.28 percent, it added.

Francis Chung, chairman of MPF Rating, urged MPF members to recognise the potential destructive impact that market volatility has on wealth creation, despite the rebounding markets after Friday's sharp sell-off.

He called for investment discipline - remaining invested, well diversified, and treating market falls not as speculative opportunities but as opportunities to invest long term at cheaper valuations.

Regarding the results, the Mandatory Provident Fund Authority reminds MPF scheme members in a response that the monthly MPF investment performance figures released by commercial institutions are some generalized figures reflecting the aggregate average figures of the collective investment decisions made by over four million scheme members, which have no direct correlation with the investment returns of individual scheme members.

Scheme members must be cautious when receiving such kind of information so as to avoid being misled into viewing MPF from a short-term speculative perspective, which is not conducive to proper management of their MPF leading to “buying high and selling low” and incurring unnecessary losses, the regulator added.