Hong Kong plans to tie part of its hedge fund tax breaks to the performance of individual portfolios instead of overall fund returns, as it seeks to draw more industry talents to the financial hub, Bloomberg reported.

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For multi-manager or multistrategy hedge funds, managers whose individual portfolios generate gains may receive tax-free performance-linked bonuses regardless of the overall fund's returns, according to a copy of draft guidelines seen by Bloomberg News.

The guidance also clarified other points including the range of employees that can benefit from the tax break. They don't need to hold a direct interest in the profits of a fund, meaning the break isn’t merely limited to fund founders and senior executives. Analysts, quant researchers and those who raise money for funds can all benefit, although the tax department made clear that support workers — such as those in IT or legal departments — typically won't qualify.

A crucial detail for high-earning portfolio managers: The sign-on bonuses they get when accepting a job at a new firm typically may not enjoy the tax break. Carried interest that accrued before April 1, 2025 will also not get the tax break, even if the payments are received at a later date, according to the guidance.

The rules include a "significant risk requirement," meaning if there is little risk a payment would not be received it wouldn't qualify for the tax relief. That includes management fees, which typically refers to the size of a hedge fund’s assets rather than its performance.

A spokesman for Hong Kong's Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau told Bloomberg the tax department circulated draft guidance in the middle of November, and the government will refine the guidance and release it online after getting feedback from stakeholders.