Chow Tai Fook Jewellery (1929) nearly doubled its profit to HK$5 billion for the six months ended September, driven by a fair value gain from its gold loan contracts on declining bullion prices.

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The jeweler recorded a HK$1.34 billion income from the revaluation of loans used to hedge the price fluctuations on its gold inventories, compared to a loss of HK$3.1 billion a year ago.

It proposed a dividend of 35 HK cents, up by 59 percent.

Revenue for the period jumped by 13.5 percent to HK$44.3 billion as sales from weight-based gold jewellery surged by 18.7 percent on the pullback in gold prices.

But a lower price in the precious metal also weighed on its business, with the gross profit margin dropping 4.9 percentage points to 25.6 percent and operating profit slumping 18.2 percent to HK$5.58 billion.

Sales in the mainland rose 8.5 percent during the period, while those in Hong Kong, Macau, and other markets soared by 37.6 percent, supported by sustained tourist spending following the mainland value-added tax reform on gold, resilient local demand and enhanced retail experience, the jeweler said.

Same-store sales, a key financial indicator for retailers, grew 10.5 percent in the mainland and 35.1 percent in the two SARs.

Chow Tai Fook said it expects the pace of store closures to moderate in the financial year as network optimization progresses.

Combined with the continued upgrading of store portfolio in prime locations, the group’s mainland business is well positioned for stronger business momentum in the foreseeable future, it said, adding that it is also optimistic about the Hong Kong and Macao markets, where economic fundamentals remain structurally favorable.