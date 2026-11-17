Gold prices were nearly steady on Tuesday, hovering near a more-than-one-year low touched in the previous session, as a firmer US dollar and growing expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike next month weighed on bullion.

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Spot gold was little changed at US$3,869.13 per ounce by 0301 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since October 2025 on Monday, while US gold futures GCcv1 for December delivery rose 0.5 percent to US$3,872.10.

The dollar scaled a fresh 19-month peak on Tuesday, making greenback-priced bullion more expensive for buyers overseas. USD/

"Gold is trading as a function of expectations for US fed policy next year and the market trying to work out how high interest rates in the states can go," said Kyle Rodda, senior financial market analyst at Capital.com.

"Essentially, the big sell-off we saw last night in gold is a reflection of that."

Markets see a 95.5 percent chance of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 4.5 percent, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

Market participants now await the minutes of the Fed's October 27-28 Open Market Committee meeting, due on Wednesday, for further clues on the monetary policy trajectory.

"Demand has stayed resilient so far, but mounting macro headwinds could erode investment demand, leaving the market without a key pillar of support," analysts at ANZ said in a note.

"Silver remains a high-beta play on gold. With its own demand fundamentals soft, any sustained rebound will depend on a gold recovery," the note added.

Spot silver climbed 1.2 percent to US$47.57 per ounce, after hitting its lowest level since late October 2025 in the previous session.

Platinum gained 1.6 percent to US$1,472.65 and palladium rose 1 percent to US$978.19.

Reuters



