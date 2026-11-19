Alibaba (9988) financial affiliate Ant Group's profits rose 26.6 percent year-on-year to around 10.6 billion yuan in the quarter ended June 30, Reuters calculations from Alibaba's quarterly earnings report showed. Ant's profit is recorded one quarter in arrears.

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The fintech giant, which like Alibaba was founded by Jack Ma, has been attempting to pivot towards agentic commerce, digital health and embodied AI services in recent years with its hugely popular AQ AI personal health app. It said in June that it spent a record US$5.17 billion on AI R&D in 2025.

Reuters



