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Taiwan's Foxconn reports 34pc rise in Q3 profit, beats forecasts
12-11-2026 15:00 HKT
HKEX Q3 profit down 0.8pc to $4.86b, missing expectation
06-11-2026 12:52 HKT
BOC Hong Kong posts 9 percent growth in profit in first nine months
30-10-2026 19:57 HKT
Insurer AIA Group's third-quarter new business value falls 5 percent
30-10-2026 10:42 HKT
BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts
29-10-2026 18:15 HKT
China Unicom's profit drops 33.6pc for first three quarters
29-10-2026 18:06 HKT
Geely's net profit rises 7pc for first three quarters amid robust exports
29-10-2026 15:08 HKT