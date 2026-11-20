Vitasoy International (0345) posted a 8 percent rise in net profit to HK$185 million in the six months ended September and kept the dividend unchanged at 4 HK cents.

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Net of currency impact, profit also climbed 3 percent in the period.

The soymilk maker recorded a 3 percent increase in revenue to HK$3.34 billion.

Gross profit margin increased by 0.8 percentage points to 51.9 percent, mainly due to the impact of favorable foreign exchange movements, lower commodity costs and increased efficiency in manufacturing operations, partly offset by higher trade promotional expenses.

By segment, revenue from the mainland rose 5 percent to HK$1.87 billion, while that from Hong Kong was flat at HK$1.1 billion.

Intensifying price competition, elevated oil prices and a restructuring of the Australian business that refocuses on ambient products is expected to have a “significant negative impact” on its profitability in the second half of the financial year, the company warned.



