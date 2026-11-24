Xiaomi (1810) saw its net profit drop 48.4 percent to 18.07 billion yuan (HK$21.27 billion) for the first nine months this year amid fierce competition in the home market.

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Adjusted net profit of the electric-vehicle and smartphone maker also decreased 47.7 percent to 17.18 billion yuan during the period.

Revenue fell 7.4 percent to 315.3 billion yuan, of which income from its smartphone business slipped 7.1 percent to 131.97 billion yuan.

Notably, its research & developement expenses rose 16.5 percent to 27.4 billion for the three quarters combined, as the firm continues investing in foundational core technologies.

For the third quarter alone, Xiaomi's adjusted net profit declined 57 percent to 4.9 billion yuan, missing analysts' estimate.

That compared with the average analyst estimate of 5.2 billion yuan, according to LSEG data.

Xiaomi said third-quarter revenue came in at 107.2 billion yuan. That was above the average estimate of 105.5 billion yuan.

Staff reporter and Reuters