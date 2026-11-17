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Baidu third-quarter revenue slips 1 percent, meets market estimates
16-11-2026 17:22 HKT
SMIC Q3 net profit surges 123pc to US$428.4m
12-11-2026 19:06 HKT
Taiwan's Foxconn reports 34pc rise in Q3 profit, beats forecasts
12-11-2026 15:00 HKT
HKEX Q3 profit down 0.8pc to $4.86b, missing expectation
06-11-2026 12:52 HKT
Greater China Peninsula room revenue jumps 18pc in Q3
04-11-2026 20:09 HKT
BOC Hong Kong posts 9 percent growth in profit in first nine months
30-10-2026 19:57 HKT
Insurer AIA Group's third-quarter new business value falls 5 percent
30-10-2026 10:42 HKT
BYD's third-quarter profit growth slows, falling short of forecasts
29-10-2026 18:15 HKT
China Unicom's profit drops 33.6pc for first three quarters
29-10-2026 18:06 HKT