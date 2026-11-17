Chinese budget retailer Miniso (9896) posted a 3.5 percent drop in adjusted net profit to 715.4 million yuan (HK$843.6 million) in the three months ended September.

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Revenue, however, jumped 14.3 percent to 6.63 billion yuan, of which Miniso brand sales increased 17.2 percent to 6.12 billion yuan.

Top Toy brand sales fell 12.5 percent to 502.5 million yuan in the period.

Gross margin inched up 0.6 percentage points to 45.3 percent, driven by product mix optimization, pricing strategies, and higher sales contribution from proprietary and designer IPs.

In the nine months through September, the company’s adjusted profit declined 11.2 percent to 1.79 billion yuan, despite a 19.3 percent hike in revenue to 18.1 billion yuan.