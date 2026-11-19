Gold prices rose on Thursday after hitting a more than one-year low in the previous session, as investors looked to Federal Reserve commentary for clues on the US interest-rate outlook.

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Spot gold was up 0.6 percent at US$3,743.26 per ounce, as of 0240 GMT, after hitting its lowest level since September 2025 in the previous session. US gold futures for December delivery gained 0.1 percent to US$3,744.30.

"It's making a mild attempt to lift itself from its 13-month low, but this is more likely to be profit-taking from bears over any fundamental catalyst," said Matt Simpson, senior market analyst at StoneX.

Fed officials saw a growing risk last month that they might need to intensify their efforts to control inflation, even as they agreed to keep interest rates steady for the moment, the minutes of their October 27-28 showed on Wednesday.

Fed Governor Michael Barr said he's likely to be on board with tighter monetary policy in an economy still beset by inflation pressures.

Additionally, Fed Governor Christopher Waller said the US central bank needs to get more aggressive in its response to inflation, and either approve a half-point hike at the December meeting or communicate a faster pace of interest rate increases in 2027.

Markets see a 90 percent chance of a 25-basis-point US rate hike in December, while the probability of a larger 50-basis-point move is priced at 10 percent, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

Higher interest rates increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion, reducing its appeal to investors.

"The break below US$3,800 risks reinforcing bearish sentiment. Buying interest remains subdued, while the continued decline raises the risk of further liquidation," analysts at OCBC said in a note.

Meanwhile, the global platinum market will swing back to deficit next year due to higher bar and coin demand and smaller outflows from platinum-backed exchange-traded funds, the World Platinum Investment Council said on Wednesday.

Spot silver was up 0.6 percent at US$45.27 per ounce, platinum edged 0.1 percent higher to US$1,373.35 and palladium gained 0.7 percent to US$954.60.

Reuters



