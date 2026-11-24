Elon Musk's two public companies have appointed five directors, three from Tesla and two from SpaceX, to guide two special committees handling merger negotiations, The Financial Times reported on Tuesday.

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The directors are Roelof Botha and Randy Glein from SpaceX and Robyn Denholm, Kathleen Wilson-Thompson and Jack Hartung from Tesla, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Musk said on SpaceX's third-quarter earnings call last month that a merger unifying his AI, robotics, EV and aerospace ambitions under a single corporate roof would be "a good idea."

He confirmed that the companies had formed special committees of independent directors to discuss a union.

Reuters could not immediately verify the FT report. Tesla and SpaceX did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment outside regular business hours.

The special committees have hired advisers who are fine-tuning financial models that will form the basis for their negotiating positions in an all-stock merger, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs for SpaceX and Evercore for Tesla, the report said.

The bankers are studying which parts of the proposed conglomerate overlap, even as a potential combination faces steep regulatory hurdles over SpaceX's US defense contracts and Tesla's reliance on China.

Bloomberg reported earlier this month that a deal could be announced as early as December, citing progress in merger negotiations.

Reuters