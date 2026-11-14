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FINANCE

Tesla announces $3.3 billion expansion of Germany plant

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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Tesla TSLA.O will invest €3 billion (US$3.31 billion) in its German plant on the outskirts of Berlin, the US company said on Monday, announcing an expansion of capacity as local automakers struggle with high costs and low demand.

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Elon Musk's EV maker plans to construct an additional production facility at its Gigafactory in Gruenheide, its only plant in Europe, with the aim of producing up to 1 million of its Cybercab robotaxis there, it said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Germany's FAZ newspaper and the Handelsblatt business daily first reported on the plans.

Tesla said it would submit a building permit application for the overall project before the end of the year. Construction is scheduled to begin in the first half of 2027, with production set to start in 2029.

The move contrasts with the plans of Volkswagen VOWG_p.DE and Mercedes-Benz MBGn.DE, which are both considering plant closures in Germany, arguing that the cost of producing in the country has become too high as low-cost Chinese competitors pile pressure on legacy brands.

Tesla said it would create jobs with its Gruenheide expansion, with several hundred new workers sought for the first step of construction and production planning.

Opened in March 2022, Tesla's factory in Gruenheide was built in a fraction of the time typically required for major industrial projects in Germany, overcoming environmental challenges and permitting hurdles.

However, local management has repeatedly clashed with Germany's IG Metall, which has accused the company of union-busting tactics. Tesla says IG Metall is serving its own interests.

In recent months, Tesla has ramped up production of its Model Y mid-sized SUV at the site and hired over 2,000 new employees. It is also aiming to launch battery cell production at the factory from the middle of next year.

The company said on Friday it was inviting select customers to buy its Cybercab for personal use, in a push towards delivering fully designed autonomous vehicles to customers.

Reuters

Tesla

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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