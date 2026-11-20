SpaceX's AI coding platform, Cursor, is considering moving away from Chinese AI models due to "geopolitical risk," CNBC reported on Friday, citing a report by the House Committee on Homeland Security and the House Select Committee on China.

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The report, which follows a months-long investigation into the adoption of Chinese AI models into the American tech stack, said Cursor "informed the committees" of those plans. Vacation-rental firm Airbnb and food delivery firm DoorDash also engaged with the investigation about their use of Chinese AI models, according to CNBC.

SpaceX, Cursor, Airbnb, DoorDash and the congressional committees did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

Reuters exclusively reported earlier this week that the Trump administration is considering requiring US companies to publicly disclose their use of Chinese AI models, a bid to discourage reliance on the technology without imposing new restrictions that could anger industry or Beijing.

The Treasury Department and the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy have discussed the plan, which would apply to companies such as Airbnb, Reuters has reported.

Earlier this year, SpaceX acquired the startup behind Cursor, Anysphere, in a US$60 billion all-stock deal to boost its presence in the lucrative enterprise AI tools market.

SpaceX is developing its Grok family of AI models in collaboration with Cursor, which has been involved in their training.

Reuters



