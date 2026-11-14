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WORLD

SpaceX's Starship enters Earth's orbit, but booster catch aborted

WORLD
1 hour ago
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Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP A gold-colored statue holding a torch aloft (R), and a bust of SpaceX founder Elon Musk (L), stand beyond a roadside ditch near Starbase in the Brownsville area of Texas on November 13, 2026.
Photo by RICARDO ARDUENGO / AFP A gold-colored statue holding a torch aloft (R), and a bust of SpaceX founder Elon Musk (L), stand beyond a roadside ditch near Starbase in the Brownsville area of Texas on November 13, 2026.

An unspecified problem forced Elon Musk's SpaceX on Friday to abort the recovery of the booster for the world's biggest and most powerful rocket, the Starship, but the company hoped it could yet pull off a first-ever "catch" of the spaceship.

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The 124-meter (407-foot) Starship roared into the sky from Starbase in southern Texas for its 15th test flight, but minutes later, the landmark nature of the mission went awry.

After lift-off and the mid-air separation of the two stages, an issue with the Super Heavy booster forced SpaceX to divert it to an "offshore splashdown" -- scuttling what would have been a groundbreaking twin capture of both components of the rocket.

A fireball erupted as the booster fell into the Gulf of Mexico near the launch site, with a section sticking out vertically afterward.

"Not sure right now why we weren't able to bring it back," SpaceX's Dan Huot said.

Meanwhile, the Starship spacecraft that gives the rocket system its name entered Earth's orbit, where it was expected to circle the globe 14 times before returning Saturday.

Successful recoveries of both Starship and its booster would have marked a milestone in the space industry's decades-long pursuit of fully reusable rocket systems that can drastically reduce mission costs and make frequent launches possible.

Clayton Swope, an aerospace expert at the Center for Strategic and International Studies, called the mission a "mixed bag so far" after the failure to catch the Super Heavy, something SpaceX has done three times previously.

"At least the Starship made it to orbit, like on the last test flight," he said.

Some versions of the Starship spacecraft are designed to launch internet satellites and data centers into orbit, while other iterations will be made to ferry people to the Moon and Mars.

US space agency NASA is counting on  Starship to serve as a lunar lander on its Artemis mission, and administrator Jared Isaacman congratulated SpaceX Friday for "another spectacular launch" -- without mentioning the booster disappointment.

 

- System checks -

 

SpaceX plans to return Starship to Earth after more than 22 hours of flight and recover it at around 3:20 pm (2120 GMT) Saturday at the launch site.

The "catch" is extraordinarily complex because the spaceship will be falling much faster and from a much higher altitude than the booster, with the vessel forced to withstand the extreme heat of reentering Earth's atmosphere.

Like the three previous Super Heavy recoveries, Starship is meant to carry out a controlled descent and nestle between two mechanical "chopstick arms" at the launch site.

"We'll only go for it if the ship passes all of these system checks and decision gates along the way, and there are lots of them," SpaceX's Kate Tice said.

Due to the risks of losing control of Starship, SpaceX has planned for various scenarios where it will shorten the test flight and plunge the spaceship into the Pacific Ocean if necessary.

While in space, the Starship launched 26 satellites to join others in Musk's Starlink satellite internet constellation.

 

- Refueling challenge -

 

Musk, the world's richest person, has already revolutionized the space sector with the partially reusable Falcon rockets, which are regularly employed to launch satellites and carry astronauts to the International Space Station.

But the Starship project has been plagued by years-long delays as SpaceX grapples with novel engineering challenges, including how to transfer fuel to the spaceship while in orbit -- a requirement for any journey to the Moon or Mars.

Following SpaceX's high-profile stock market debut in June that raised about $85.7 billion, the company is investing heavily in stepping up production and launch capabilities.

During a tour of its factory at Starbase on Friday, SpaceX officials told journalists that it now has the capability to produce a spaceship every two weeks and a booster every four weeks.

AFP

SpaceXtwin catchStarship boosterspaceship

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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