The tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped over 1 percent at the open on Thursday, after Anthropic priced its IPO above the marketed range, fueling expectations for a strong market debut and boosting confidence in AI-linked stocks.

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The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 234.2 points, or 0.47 percent, at the open to 50432.32. The S&P 500 rose 65.6 points, or 0.90 percent, at the open to 7389.26​, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 379.2 points, or 1.55 percent, to 24809.053 at the opening bell.

Reuters



