Taiwan's financial regulator said on Thursday it will enact new short-selling curbs after the benchmark index ended down 4.4 percent, extending falls as investors were unnerved by the future of AI after Jensen Huang resigned as Nvidia CEO.

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Taiwan, a major producer of the advanced chips driving the AI revolution, has already put into operation a US$15 billion stock stabilisation fund as well as previously announced short-selling curbs.

The Financial Supervisory Commission said in a statement that under the new restrictions, when a stock closes down 3.5 percent or more on a given day, investors may not sell it short through margin short selling or borrowed securities on the next trading day.

The regulator noted sharp swings in share prices but said stock fundamentals remain fairly solid, listed companies have posted record revenue, and the capital market is resilient.

Investor confidence is weak, it said.

A senior regulatory official told Reuters that the latest round of short-selling restrictions is mainly aimed at "cracking down on bearish forces in the Taiwan stock market and preventing short sellers' influence from expanding".

The official spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

The regulator also said it will continue to monitor changes in the international financial situation and conditions in the domestic capital market, and adjust stabilisation measures as appropriate.

Reuters



