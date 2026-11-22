Four Seas Mercantile (0374) announced on Sunday that it has agreed to lease an entire industrial building in Tseung Kwan O InnoPark from the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation for 10 years, recognizing a right-of-use asset valued at about HK$377 million, as the food group moves to consolidate its local production and storage operations.

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The 10-year lease will begin on February 15, 2027, with an option to renew for five years subject to the landlord's approval.

The whole building at No. 8 Chun Cheong Street covers a site area of about 12,277 square meters and a gross floor area of about 30,692 square meters.

Monthly rent for the first three years is set at HK$3.14 million following a tender, excluding management fees, government rent and rates, and will be paid from internal resources.

Rent will be reviewed in the fourth, seventh and tenth years to market levels, with a floor at the prior rate, while a HK$9.92 million deposit is due upon signing the formal lease.

The building will be used for production and offices, serving as a centralized food processing complex and a distribution center for both locally made and imported food products, according to Four Seas.

Once operations start, the group plans to move its existing production and storage facilities in Tuen Mun and Kwai Chung to the new site.