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NEWS

HKSTP marks 25th anniversary with white paper highlighting HK tops Asian tech growth momentum

NEWS
28 mins ago

by

Kamun Lai

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Hong Kong’s technology enterprises are demonstrating world-class growth momentum, ranking first in Asia and fifth globally, according to a newly released white paper by the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP) and global database CB Insights.

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The report, titled Inside Asia’s Fast-Track to Global Tech Scale, awarded Hong Kong a Mosaic Score of 370. This proprietary metric by CB Insights evaluates private companies based on momentum, financing, market opportunity, and leadership. The findings were unveiled Monday as HKSTP kicked off its 25th-anniversary celebrations under the theme “Together to NEXT.”

HKSTP chairman Cordelia Chung noted that the corporation has served as an engine for turning innovation into a cornerstone of Hong Kong’s economic development. It now manages more than 240 hectares of Innovation and Technology (I&T)-dedicated land across the Science Park, InnoCentre, three Innovation Parks, and its Shenzhen branch—providing essential infrastructure and support that translate research into tangible social and economic impact.

Regarding how Hong Kong can maintain its leading position in Asia, chief executive of HKSTP Terry Wong Ping-sau, said the group consistently supports enterprises in business development and fundraising. By strengthening investor networks and enhancing companies’ appeal to investors and engagement with capital markets, it helps pave the way for initial public offerings (IPOs).

Wong added that Hong Kong has five of the world’s top 100 universities, with world-class research capabilities. Many research projects are advanced through the Science Park, which also attracts overseas companies to establish R&D centers in the city.

The white paper also outlines a shifting regional tech landscape heavily driven by hardware and artificial intelligence. Physical AI, robotics, and AI infrastructure are currently dominating Asian funding pipelines. In 2025, robotics and AI infrastructure attracted US$26.1 billion (around HK$203.6 billion) and US$21.4 billion respectively, officially outpacing both generative AI and fintech sectors.

It further notes that China holds a dominant position in emerging sectors such as foundation models for robotics and industrial humanoid robots, vision-language models, and autonomous driving models, accounting for the vast majority of related transactions within the region.

The white paper also reveals that Asia is reshaping the global innovation landscape through a networked ecosystem of specialized innovation hubs. Each hub addresses different market needs and plays distinct roles at various stages of the innovation pipeline.

China leads Asia in frontier technologies and manufacturing, securing 52 percent of regional funding. India ranks second in deal volume. Meanwhile, Japan accounts for half of regional acquisitions, while Hong Kong and Singapore connect Asian innovation with global capital markets, the report said.

HKSTPHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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