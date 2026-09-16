logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

HKSTP pledges full support for Five-Year Plan and Policy Address to steer I&T growth

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan and the latest Policy Address will have the full support of the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation (HKSTP), the city's largest flagship for innovation and technology, its chairman Cordelia Chung said.

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Highlighting the Five-Year Plan's far-reaching strategic significance, Chung noted that the Policy Address has backed it with matching policies for the innovation sector. 

As the operator of the Science Park, three InnoParks, the InnoCentre and its Shenzhen branch, HKSTP will keep providing one-stop, full-coverage support to tech firms, she said, bringing research to market and turning targets into results. 

She further expressed confidence in the Five-Year Plan's push to build a new "Three Major Innovation and Technology Parks and Five Key Research and Development Institutions" Paradigm.

Among the five R&D institutions is the Hong Kong Microelectronics Research and Development Institute (MRDI), which has a pilot line for trial semiconductor production at the Yuen Long InnoPark. 

She noted the HKSTP is advancing the Microelectronics Centre Expansion (MECX) to help capable firms set up semiconductor R&D and production bases, extending their business from design and R&D to advanced manufacturing.

HKSTP also welcomed the government’s plan to establish the National Manufacturing Innovation Centre, which builds on the city's strengths to support China's lead in power semiconductors.

Strong support was also voiced for the government's innovation and infrastructure targets, which aim to lift the R&D spending ratio from 1.63 percent of GDP in 2024 to 3 percent after 2030, and manufacturing value-added from 3.8 percent to 5.5 percent. 

It also welcomed the government's plan for a medium- to long-term new industrialization this year, expecting joint R&D and research translation with Shenzhen through "high-technology, high value-added" activities to speed the growth of emerging industries and key producer services. 

Application scenarios and AI

On the proposal of the establishment of the Hong Kong Innovation and Technology Application Scenario Promotion Centre, HKSTP hopes it becomes a launchpad for new technologies, matching scenarios with parks and research bodies, testing in real settings, and helping firms win certification. 

HKSTP also backed Hong Kong's "AI+" push, pledging to drive AI industrialization and support government plans for computing infrastructure, an AI commissioner and legal framework updates. 

In life and health technology, HKSTP has attracted about 400 companies and supports building the city's third medical school and the "one zone, two parks" development at the Hetao Shenzhen-Hong Kong Science and Technology Innovation Co-operation Zone.

As for space economy, it noted more than 20 related companies have set up in the park, including Stellerus Technology Limited, whose "Tianyun Camera" became the first Hong Kong research payload aboard China's Tiangong space station. 

HKSTP stressed their commitment to keep driving the commercialization of space tech and encourage firms to join the latest round of special space technology projects.

Five-Year PlanPolicy AddressHKSTP

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Sino Group chairman backs first Five-Year Plan as a balanced roadmap
NEWS
2 hours ago
Andrew Fan's aircraft parts processing hub pitch adopted in HK's Five-Year Plan
NEWS
2 hours ago
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | HK moves to tighten building maintenance and fire safety rules
NEWS
4 hours ago
Sandy Ridge Data Facility Cluster, targeted to commence operation by 2029 or earlier.
Policy Address 2026 | HK advances innovation and technology, AI computing and advanced construction infrastructure
NEWS
4 hours ago
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | Govt pledges 10 measures to drive SME growth 
NEWS
5 hours ago
(File photo)
Policy Address 2026 | HK eyes longer stays, higher spending with wider tourism push
NEWS
5 hours ago
Chinese Yuan banknotes are seen in this illustration picture taken June 14, 2022. REUTERS
Policy Address 2026 | HK to introduce seven-day offshore yuan liquidity tendering mechanism
FINANCE
7 hours ago
Chinese 100 yuan banknotes are seen in this picture illustration created in Shanghai on January 17 , 2011. REUTERS
First Five-Year Plan | HK vows to scale up offshore yuan business
FINANCE
8 hours ago
Hong Kong's first Five-Year Plan calls for a substantial increase in public housing.
First Five-Year Plan | End of substandard subdivided units by 2030
NEWS
9 hours ago
First Five-Year Plan | Boost in median earnings, health spending among KPIs for livelihood
NEWS
9 hours ago
fb/Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand
Thai King flies own jet to Vietnam for state visit, Queen serves as co-pilot
WORLD
16 hours ago
Four arrested over Pokémon card scams involving $101,000
NEWS
15-09-2026 18:26 HKT
Chinese freediving instructor arrested in Indonesia for hunting and eating protected sea turtle
WORLD
15-09-2026 17:20 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.