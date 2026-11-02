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INNOVATION

Visa and HKSTP sign MOU to drive AI commerce, global scaling

INNOVATION
1 hour ago

by

Zhou Yiru

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From left: Terry Wong; Eric Or, chief ecosystem development officer, HKSTP; Vivian Ying, head of products and value-added services, Visa Hong Kong and Macau; and Paulina Leong.
From left: Terry Wong; Eric Or, chief ecosystem development officer, HKSTP; Vivian Ying, head of products and value-added services, Visa Hong Kong and Macau; and Paulina Leong.

Global digital payments leader Visa and the Hong Kong Science and Technology Parks Corporation have signed a memorandum of understanding to co-develop artificial intelligence and digital commerce solutions.   

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The agreement was announced on Monday during Hong Kong FinTech Week 2026.  

Under the partnership, the two organizations will explore solutions across artificial intelligence, agentic commerce, and digital payments to address evolving market needs in Hong Kong, the Greater Bay Area, and the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Collaboration will focus on three key areas: leveraging Visa Intelligent Commerce to pilot AI-driven use cases, exploring payment innovations in logistics and fintech, and promoting knowledge exchange across the local innovation ecosystem.

“Hong Kong has the talent and entrepreneurial energy to create innovations with relevance far beyond our city,” said Paulina Leong, general manager of Visa Hong Kong and Macau.

"HKSTP has built a vibrant ecosystem that gives home-grown fintechs and start-ups the environment to innovate and grow," Leong added. "Through this partnership, we can bring Visa's global network, technology and expertise to help innovators turn promising ideas into trusted, real-world solutions and scale them to markets around the world."

Collaboration across industries and sectors has always been central to what we advocate, said Terry Wong Ping-sau, chief executive of HKSTP. 

“This signing represents not only a strategic partnership, but a testament, at the same time, to our expanding network in supporting the growth of tech ventures, and a reflection of our continued commitment in advancing the city’s I&T landscape," Wong said.

 

VisaHKSTPHong Kong FinTech Week 2026

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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