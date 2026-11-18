Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) announced on Wednesday that Cathay Pacific and HK Express together carried a total of more than 3.4 million passengers in October, marking a year-on-year increase of 4 percent.

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Cathay Pacific saw a 4.5 percent rise in the number of passengers to 2.72 million in October, while the number for the first 10 months increased 13.2 percent year-on-year to 26.72 million.

HK Express carried 704,600 passengers in October, a 3.1 percent rise, while available seat kilometers climbed 4.7 percent. For the first 10 months of the year, the carrier logged about 6.9 million passengers, up 7 percent.

Cathay Cargo handled about 162,700 tones of cargo in October, representing a 7.5 percent year-on-year increase on the back of strong export demand from Northeast and Southeast Asia, while available freight tone kilometers rose 0.5 percent. In the first 10 months, cargo volume reached 1.5 million tones, up 8.7 percent from a year earlier.

Cathay chief customer and commercial officer Lavinia Lau Hoi-zee said the company continued to see year-on-year growth in passenger numbers and cargo volumes in October, while jet fuel prices remain at elevated levels.

Looking ahead, the outlook for the Christmas travel peak remains strong with robust outbound traffic to regional destinations and inbound traffic from longhaul markets among those visiting friends and relatives. Cargo demand is expected to remain strong as the traditional air cargo peak is coming, Lau said.

The company also plans to invest in over HK$150 billion in next 10 years, further consolidating Hong Kong's status as a leading international aviation hub, she added.

Frank Feng