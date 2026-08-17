logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
logo
ePaper
logo
logo
City Voices
Trending
Hong Kong
Business
International
Racing
Lifestyle
Showbiz
Sport
Opinion
Games
menu__iconmenu__iconmenu__icon
HONG KONG
breadcrumb-arrow
NEWS

CX passengers jump in July, may launch flights to Almaty

NEWS
1 hour ago
logo
logo
logo

Secretary for Transport and Logistics Mable Chan said a local airline will announce to launch direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, today, with sources saying that the airline is Cathay Pacific. 

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

This came as Cathay Pacific and HK Express carried a combined 3.5 million passengers in July, a 9 percent year-on-year increase, with demand expected to remain strong throughout the summer peak. 

Cathay Pacific alone handled 2.71 million passengers, up 9 percent from a year earlier, while its load factor rose 1.3 percentage points to 87.2 percent. For the first seven months of 2026, passenger numbers climbed by over 16 percent to 18.72 million, with the load factor improving 2.5 percentage points to 87.5 percent. 

HK Express carried 757,000 passengers in July, a gain of more than 10 percent, bringing its total for the first seven months to 4.92 million, also up about 10 percent. 

Cargo traffic also showed growth, with 149,000 tonnes carried in July, a 6 percent increase, and 1.02 million tonnes handled in the first seven months, up 8 percent. 

Cathay’s chief customer and commercial officer Lavinia Lau Hoi-zee said the start of the summer travel season boosted passenger volumes and demand is expected to remain robust. 

On the cargo side, she noted continued strong demand for technology products and announced plans to add freighter capacity to the Americas this month, with further increases on regional routes through its subsidiary Air Hong Kong later this year. 

The airline group added that rising tensions in the Middle East pushed aviation fuel prices higher in July after several months of decline.

AlmatyKazakhstanCathay Pacificdirect flights

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

Top News
Read More
Cathay Pacific flight to Jakarta returns to HK after suspected engine overheating
NEWS
17-08-2026 05:11 HKT
Kazakhstan maps its way onto HK's summer study tours amid surging demand
NEWS
11-08-2026 17:49 HKT
Cathay Pacific posts best first-half profit since 2010 despite fuel cost surge
FINANCE
05-08-2026 15:37 HKT
Peter Lee and Olzhas Bektenov. Full Vision Capital
Full Vision Capital signs MoU with Kazakhstan to advance green energy transition
ESG
05-08-2026 10:51 HKT
The crude oil tanker Aegean Myth is moored to a single point mooring (SPM) at the Caspian Pipeline Consortium's Marine Terminal in Yuzhnaya Ozereevka near the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, Russia, July 31, 2021. REUTERS
Kazakhstan's daily oil output halves after export terminal closure, source says
FINANCE
27-07-2026 21:26 HKT
Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific flags stronger first-half profit on travel, cargo demand
FINANCE
22-07-2026 16:33 HKT
Cathay flight's tail struck runway during go-around, CAD demands report
NEWS
10-07-2026 07:27 HKT
Alan Chan, middle.
EcoCeres explores green energy investments in Kazakhstan
FINANCE
09-07-2026 19:57 HKT
Sensitive airspace near Ukraine likely prompted NATO interception after Cathay jet lost contact: expert
NEWS
09-07-2026 16:06 HKT
CAD orders Cathay investigation report within week after NATO jet scramble
NEWS
09-07-2026 01:36 HKT
$30,000 monthly pay fails to attract local claypot rice cooks
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 17:47 HKT
HK tourist breaks down over language barrier in Taiwan, police step in to help
SOCIAL BUZZ
17-08-2026 22:38 HKT
(File photo)
Senior police loses appeal over $26m mortgage loan fraud
NEWS
17-08-2026 19:02 HKT
Contact Us
About Us
Terms of Use
Privacy Policy Statement
Copyright Policy & License
Ethics Statement
|
Subscriptions
Print Advertising
Digital Advertising
Street Points
Copyright © 2026 The Standard - A division of Sing Tao News Corporation Limited. All rights reserved.