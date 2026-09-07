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Cathay Pacific, Google expand AI trials to cut climate-warming aircraft contrails

ESG
1 hour ago
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Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways

Cathay Pacific (0293) and Google said on Monday they were expanding trials of an AI-powered technology designed to help cut climate-warming aircraft contrails.

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Here are more details from a joint statement from the companies:

  • The trial, which began in late 2025, used Google's AI-based forecasting tools to identify areas where contrails are likely to form and help pilots adjust flight altitude accordingly.

  • Contrails are the thin white lines that form behind aircraft when flying through certain cold and humid conditions at high altitudes.

  • An initial test on more than 80 Cathay flights achieved an estimated 40 percent reduction in contrail warming impact.

  • The Hong Kong carrier is Google's first commercial airline partner in Asia-Pacific for the technology, and the first airline globally to test contrail avoidance on ultra-long-haul flights.

  • A larger second phase of trials will be conducted across Cathay's Asian and trans-Pacific network.

  • Persistent contrails could account for around one-third of aviation's total climate impact, the companies said.

  • Michael Yue, Google Hong Kong's managing director and general manager, said the partnership is to research "how predictive AI can be deployed in live operations to help address climate impact of contrails with today's aircrafts and today's fuel."

  • "Aviation needs solutions to address climate change, and AI is accelerating that progress," said Lawrence Fong, Cathay's director of digital and IT.

Reuters

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𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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