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NEWS

Cathay Pacific to launch direct flights to Almaty in Jan

NEWS
1 hour ago
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(File photo)
(File photo)

Cathay Pacific will launch direct flights to Almaty, Kazakhstan, starting on January 9 next year.

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Serving as the airline's first destination in Central Asia, the new route will operate three return flights weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays. Ticket bookings are already open to the public.

Cathay Pacific stated that as the commercial and cultural center of Kazakhstan, Almaty serves as a crucial gateway to Central Asia, opening up new opportunities for trade, business and tourism development.

The airline highlighted that the new route will further expand its global aviation network and demonstrate its commitment to consolidating Hong Kong's status as an international aviation hub.

The service will also strengthen the city's connections with key markets along the Belt and Road Initiative, it added.

Cathay PacificKazakhstan

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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