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FINANCE

Cathay Pacific to award one-month discretionary bonus to HK staff for 2026

FINANCE
11 mins ago
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Cathay Pacific Airways
Cathay Pacific Airways

Hong Kong-based employees will get a 2026 discretionary bonus equal to one month's pay, with payout scheduled for 7 January 2027, Cathay Pacific Airways (0293) said in an internal letter on Thursday. 

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The carrier added that local management teams will separately announce detailed arrangements for eligible staff in mainland China and other regions.

The airline thanked employees for their ongoing dedication, passion and teamwork. As it marks the important milestone of its 80th anniversary, it is proud to move forward alongside colleagues, continuing to pursue its vision of becoming customers' most-loved service brand and jointly building an even brighter future for Cathay Pacific.

It has granted an average pay rise of 3.5 percent for eligible Hong Kong employees at the beginning of this year.

Cathay Pacific previously reported a profit of HK$6.2 billion for the first half of this year, up 71 percent year on year. As at 30 June 2026, Cathay Group employed over 33,000 staff worldwide, with about 28,000 based in Hong Kong.

 

Frank Feng

Cathay Pacificbonusairline

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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