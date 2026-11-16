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FINANCE

Legendary Education hands 'star tutor' YY Lam $150m sign-on bonus in record 13-year deal

FINANCE
1 hour ago
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YY Lam
YY Lam

Legendary Education (8195) Monday announced a record-breaking 13-year service agreement with prominent Chinese language tutor Jayden Lam Yat-yan, known as YY Lam, featuring a HK$150 million sign-on bonus and a guaranteed monthly income of at least HK$900,000.

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The new contract, effective from September 2028 to August 2041, will secure Lam's exclusive teaching services for the company's private supplementary education business after his current agreement expires.

The massive HK$150 million sign-on bonus will be paid in 14 installments, capped by the adjusted consolidated post-tax profit of Maxi Chain, the group's subsidiary operating the tutorial centers. If the subsidiary records a net loss, no installment will be paid for that year.

Under the revenue-sharing terms, Lam's service company will take a 45 percent cut of the tuition fees actually received by Maxi Chain for his courses.

In addition, Maxi Chain will provide a monthly salary contribution of HK$600,000 to cover the costs of Lam's teaching assistants, while paying Lam a minimum of HK$300,000 per month for serving as its chief executive. 

To further align his interests with the group, Lam's wholly owned company, Defining Limited, will be granted the right to subscribe for new shares in Maxi Chain for a nominal HK$100 by April 2031, increasing his stake in the subsidiary from 18 percent to 28 percent.

The group, whose major shareholder is veteran investor Ken Sir, said retaining "star tutors" with strong personal brand equity is a common market practice in the sector, adding the long-term deal provides certainty for its business expansion.

 

Legendary EducationJayden Lam Yat-yanYY Lam

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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