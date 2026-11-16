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FINANCE

‘Win-win cooperation is the only right choice’ for US and China, says ambassador

FINANCE
16 mins ago

by

Gloria Leung

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Xie Feng delivered a speech at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.
Xie Feng delivered a speech at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.

Ambassador of China to the United States Xie Feng said that the U.S. and China helping each other succeed through win-win cooperation is the only right choice, and Hong Kong’s unique strength will deepen the economic ties. 

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Speaking at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday, Xie said this has been a landmark year for China-U.S. relations, with President Xi Jinping and President Donald Trump exchanging state visits within six months, a historic first, and may meet as many as four times this year. 

These unprecedented high-level exchanges have opened new opportunities for the relationship between the two nations, he continued, with the most crucial being to agree on a new vision of building a constructive China-U.S. relationship of strategic stability.

The vision, operating through the principles of “respect, fairness, and reciprocity,” offers strategic guidance for the two nations to expand cooperation, resolve more problems, overcome the Thucydides Trap, and find the right way for major countries to get along. 

Turning vision into practice remains the key challenge

Cui Tiankai spoke at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.
Cui Tiankai spoke at the 7th U.S.-China Hong Kong Forum on Monday. Photo credited to China-United States Exchange Foundation.

But turning that vision into practice remains the key challenge, said Cui Tiankai, former Chinese ambassador to the US. 

Cui stressed the need to keep the bigger picture in mind, particularly the rise of the Global South. 

“The world is much bigger than just China and the United States,” he noted, pointing out that the United Nations has 192 member states that share responsibility for promoting peace, common prosperity and a community with a shared future for mankind.

Cui said the US is a country where “anything can happen anytime” in terms of bilateral relations, but the focus must remain on the long-term shared interests of the two peoples and their shared responsibility to the international community. 

“The biggest opportunity we have today is that our leaders have agreed that we should together build a constructive relationship of strategic stability. And the biggest challenge is how to translate this vision into practice – how to make it happen.”

Hong Kong as “super connector” for deeper China-US engagement

Xie noted practical signs of improving China-US cooperation – 92 percent of surveyed companies in the US-China Business Council said they have made a profit in China last year – while 95 percent said their China operations were important to their global competitiveness.

He hopes Hong Kong will make full use of its unique strengths as a "super connector" and "super value-adder", deepen its engagement in China-U.S. cooperation, explore new opportunities, and become a leading hub for win-win partnerships.

“Hong Kong, where Chinese and international cultures meet, is an important hub for China-U.S. people-to-people exchanges,” he said, with the China-United States Exchange Foundation actively promoting dialogues across different sectors in both countries and helping organize youth programs such as "A Shared Voyage: China-U.S. Youth Friendship Program".

Furthermore, Xie said that after the "50,000 in Five Years" initiative reached its goal two and a half years ahead of schedule, President Xi announced a new initiative to welcome 100,000 young Americans to China for exchanges and study over the next five years.

 

7th U.S.-China Hong Kong ForumAmbassador of China to the United StatesXie FengCui Tiankaiformer Chinese ambassador to the USUSChinaHong Kong

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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