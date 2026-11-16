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FINANCE

Vita Green, MTR senior executives named HKMA professors of practice

FINANCE
32 mins ago
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Helen Chan Hei-ling (left) and Margaret Cheng Wai-ching (right) at the center.
Helen Chan Hei-ling (left) and Margaret Cheng Wai-ching (right) at the center.

Helen Chan Hei-ling, co-founder and chief executive of Vita Green Health Products and Margaret Cheng Wai-ching, human resources director of MTR Corporation (0066) were named professors of practice, the Hong Kong Management Association's (HKMA) Institute of Advanced Management Development said on Monday at HKMA/HKJC annual conference 2026.

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Chan funded the health supplement company in 1993. Now, the company operates across Asia, Europe and North America with more than 250 in-house products. As a qualified western medical doctor, she has subsequently expanded her expertise to traditional Chinese medicine and served as an honorary professor and board member at Nanjing University of Chinese Medicine. Chan has received several Hong Kong industry awards including 2022 Industrialist of the Year Award.

Cheng previously held senior human resources roles at JPMorgan and HSBC (0005). She serves on the advisory committee on post-office employment for former chief executives, chairs the Hospital Authority Human Resources Committee and CUHK's Career Development Board. She is a fellow member of the Hong Kong Institute of Human Resources Management. She has been a council member of HKMA since 2012, chairing the Program Advisory Committee-People Management for over a decade until 2026.

The annual conference 2026 themed "Capitalizing on Hong Kong’s Strategic Edge in A Changing World" is a flagship business forum of HKMA, a non-profit making organization established in 1960.

 

Frank Feng

Hong Kong Management AssociationVita GreenMTR

𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗦𝘁𝗮𝗻𝗱𝗮𝗿𝗱 𝗔𝗽𝗽 ↓

 

 

 

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