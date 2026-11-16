Hang Seng pares some gains in afternoon on Monday, New World slumps 41 percent

Hong Kong stocks pulled back some of the earlier gains in the afternoon trade on Monday, as tech shares dipped.

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The benchmark Hang Seng Index climbed 116 points, or 0.5 percent, to 23,753 points.

The market turnover was HK$174.1 billion.

Shares of New World Development (0017) slumped 41 percent following a plan to raise nearly HK$25 billion through a 11-for-1 share sale at a massive 81 percent discount to the closing price on Friday.

The Hang Seng Tech Index dropped by 0.3 percent to 3,801 points.

In the mainland, the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index fell 0.87 percent to 3,602 points, and the Shenzhen Stock Exchange Component Index slumped by 2.5 percent to 10,690 points.