StanChart lifts HK 2026 GDP growth forecast to 5pc

Standard Chartered raised Hong Kong's full-year economic growth forecast from 4.3 percent to 5 percent for 2026, after the city posted a stronger-than-expected third-quarter increase of 5.2 percent.

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The bank also raised its 2027 estimate for the city's gross domestic product growth from 2.7 percent to 3.3 percent.

However, the lender warned that the global artificial intelligence supercycle-driven trade and trade-related services growth in 2027 is expected to ease due to high base effects from 2026.

Although global AI capex is expected to drive external trade activities next year, the bank turns more cautious given the political shift in the US, which could lead to stricter AI regulations and pushback against local data centre development.

Besides, resilient private consumption, recovering inbound tourism and moderating growth in outbound travel will support the domestic economy, suggesting that growth in private consumption and exports of travel services may contribute more to headline growth in 2027, StanChart said.

Regarding the city's hot initial public offering market, it projected a robust pipeline, pointing to another year of solid equity listings in 2027, while stronger quality control by mainland China and Hong Kong regulators may moderate the pace of listings.

Inflation forecasts lower to 1.8pc for 2026 and 2027

StanChart lowered its 2026 and 2027 consumer price index inflation forecasts to 1.8 percent for both years, compared with the previous forecasts of 2.1 percent and 1.9 percent, respectively.

This came as Hong Kong's year-to-date inflation has been lower than expected due to moderate second-round effects of higher global energy prices on local prices, the bank said.

While higher bases for energy and transport costs will help lower inflation next year, it expected an improving domestic economy to drive services inflation, adding that the continued rise in housing rents should also be reflected in the CPI housing component.