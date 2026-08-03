3 Hong Kong, YY Lam debut city’s first education telecom platform with unlimited student data

Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong’s (0215) mobile brand 3 Hong Kong has teamed up with tutorial group Defining Education and its founder Jayden Lam Yat-yan to roll out Hong Kong’s first cross-industry telecom-education mobile service platform “YY Mobile fueled by 3”.

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Powered by 3 Hong Kong’s 5G network, the platform offers students and alumni unlimited local data to stream Defining Education's online courses.

Subscribers will also gain access to a dedicated "YY Zone" on the My3 app, which includes Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education revision materials, weekly quizzes, study notes, and motivational content curated by Lam.

Lam noted that the initiative aims to extend digital learning beyond traditional classroom boundaries while supporting students and alumni amid fast-paced living in Hong Kong.

The cross-sector collaboration leverages both companies' expertise to provide a tailored mobile experience that supports flexible, self-directed learning for younger users, said Raymond Ho Wai-wing, executive director and chief executive officer of HTHK.